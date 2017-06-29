Big Beach Builds renewed for second season

DIY Network has renewed Delaware-centered Big Beach Builds for a second season.

The new eight episodes will showcase Marnie Oursler, a contractor and fifth-generation builder, and her team as they restore beach houses that can withstand hot summers, high tides and hurricane seasons.

So far, the beach house projects have been in the Bethany Beach area.





“My passion is helping homeowners restore their beachfront properties into places they will love for generations,” said Oursler. “I’ll take their weathered, outdated properties and turn them into beachfront gems once again.”DIY Network is currently in more than 57 million households.

Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, DIY Network is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc., which also owns and operates HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.