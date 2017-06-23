Biden wins learning award from WHYY

WHYY honored the 47th Vice President of the United States Joseph R. Biden, Jr. with its Lifelong Learning Award at the 16th annual WHYY President’s Dinner earlier this month.

“Vice President Biden’s distinguished career in public service and unwavering commitment to educating our nation’s children is an inspiration to all of us,” said William J. Marrazzo, President & CEO of WHYY, Inc. “His life’s work emulates WHYY’s mission to strengthen our Country by providing trusted news & information services, access to creative expression and lifelong learning opportunities.”

As a U.S. senator from Delaware for 36 years, Biden served as chairman or ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee for 17 years, and was a preeminent voice on criminal justice issues, including authoring both the landmark 1994 Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act. As vice president of the United States, Biden oversaw the implementation of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which was integral to rescuing the economy from the brink of another Great Depression.

As U.S. senator, Biden was a frequent visitor to WHYY’s TV studio in Wilmington, where he offered his comments to news and commentary shows.

The WHYY President’s Dinner, is held each year at WHYY’s studios on Independence Mall in Philadelphia and features a reception and dinner for hundreds of the area’s leading civic, corporate, and major public media supporters.

Previous recipients have included former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, news anchors Jim Lehrer and Robert MacNeil, broadcaster Cokie Roberts, Philadelphia’s legendary Kenny Gamble and Jack Bogle, founder of The Vanguard Group.

“For 60 years, WHYY has served the people of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and my home state of Delaware by providing respectful, unique and compelling programs,” said Biden. “It is my privilege to be presented with this tribute from a vital organization that connects citizens to truthful, compelling and thought-provoking ideas and information through storytelling, arts, education and civic dialogue.”