Update: Beef it Up focuses on Middletown after closing Bear location

The Beef it Up restaurantin Bear has closed, but is operating at Middletown Little League games while continuing its catering services.

A Facebook message stated that we “we will have store soon in Middletown.” A public post said its offerings will be available at Middletown’s annual Fourth of July event.

The Beef It Up on Route 40, near Salem Church Road closed in May. The restaurant was in the location of a Way Back Burgers restaurant that closed in 2014. Beef it Up opened in 2015.

The restaurant worked to broaden its menu with breakfast offerings and added the Delaware Lottery’s Keno game to its options. It earned high marks in Yelp reviews.

The restaurant featured Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches, as well as the city’s take on hot dogs, burgers and a sandwich with sausage from former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka.

The thin-sliced, juicy Italian beef and hot dogs have come better known in recent years, due to food television shows that focus on the food of major cities.

The Italian beef and hot dogs have made their way to other areas where Chicagoans have relocated, such as Arizona, spring training home of the beloved Cubs.

One Chicago-area chain Portillo’s Hot Dogs has added locations in California and Arizona.

Still the population of the sprawling Bear-Glasgow area has far more ties to New York City, Philadelphia and even Pittsburgh

The restaurant pledged a portion of its proceeds to efforts to combat gun-related violence in Chicago and Delaware.