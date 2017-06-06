Becker Morgan wins architectural award for Lewes Library

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Delaware Chapter recently presented Becker Morgan Group with a Honor Award, the program’s top honor, in the Built Category for the Lewes Public Library.

The awards program, held every two years, recognizes significant achievements in planning, design, and execution of architectural projects and were presented at the AIA Design Ball in Wilmington.

An independent jury gave this project the highest recognition noting the design was “very pleasing, very inviting, very flexible … the library becomes a space for the entire community.”

The new Lewes Public Library is the culmination of a 6-year planning effort which included multiple site options and community involvement in the design effort. The new 28,500 square foot facility nearly doubles the size of the library it replaced to address growing population and service needs.

Principal Architect Brad A. Hastings, noted “The project was designed to be reflective of the local seaside vernacular, taking cues from old lifesaving stations as well as paying homage to the site’s past use as a railway spur.” The project was also designed to be highly energy efficient, highlighted by a 163.2 kw roof-mounted solar array which offsets 100 percent of the building’s projected annual electrical consumption.

Becker Morgan Group also received a Merit Award for the new William F. Cooke, Jr. Elementary School.

Becker Morgan Group provides Architectural and Engineering services with offices in Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.beckermorgan.com.