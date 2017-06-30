Bancroft Mills state park vehicle lot to close as demolition gets underway

The state-owned parking lot at Bancroft Mills, which was used for accessing the southern portion of Alapocas Run State Park along the Brandywine River, will close for public use July 10. DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation announced today. The closure is necessary for demolition of nearby abandoned mill buildings and redevelopment of the

The pedestrian bridge over the Brandywine River at the Bancroft Mills property will remain accessible to the public, although park visitors can expect periodic closures for public safety during building demolition.

Alternate parking locations for Alapocas Run are located at the Blue Ball Barn (1914 West Park Drive) and at the I-95 parking lot in Brandywine Park (North Park Drive and Van Buren Street).

The Northern Delaware Greenway Trail is accessible from both parking locations.

The demolition of the Bancroft Mills buildings is the first phase toward residential redevelopment of property owned by the Buccini/Pollin Group. A new parking lot and enhanced public entrance to Alapocas Run State Park are planned as part of the Rockford Falls development project.

