App banker SoFi to add 400 jobs in Delaware

Fintech company SoFi plans to hire 400 people by the end of 2018.

Company spokesman Jim Prosser confirmed hiring plans by the company based near San Francisco.

Earlier this year SoFi acquired Zenbanx, a start-up company that features an app that can move money around in various currencies.

A published report indicated Zenbanx was sold for $100 million to SoFi. So-Fi has been growing rapidly with the help of venture capital backing.

The company uses a community focus.

The company has been active in refinancing student loans and more recently moved into line of credit loans.

Zenbanx has a banking relationship with WSFS Bank in the United States. Zenbanx also operates in Canada.

At the time of the sale, it was indicated that SoFi would be adding other financial products using the Zenbanx platform. Delaware a likely location for additional jobs.

The jobs would be located at the Zenbanx site in Claymont near the Pennsylvania line.

The expansion is good news for the Delaware financial services industry, which has been rocked by news that Barclays will close a site near Newark and HBSC will move operations from New Castle. The moves will lead to the loss of a few hundred jobs.