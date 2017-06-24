Another roll-down gate bites the dust in Wilmington’s LOMA district

Downtown Visions & Main Street Wilmington celebrated the removal of the 27th roll-down security gate as part of its work to add a welcoming feel to downtown.

Downtown is seeing an influx of new residents as the business scene continues to change. The gates and their grim appearance are seen as a detriment to development of retailing, restaurants and other businesses along Market Street.

Similar removal efforts have taken place throughout the nation.

The location on lower Market Street will get a grant provided by Main Street Wilmington’s Façade Improvement Program. See video below of the removal of the gate