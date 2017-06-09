Walt’s Flavor Crisp Chicken opens location in Claymont area

Patterson-Woods Commercial Properties/CORFAC International announced the completion of a 1,200 square foot lease on behalf of Walt’s Flavor Crisp Chicken Express.

After decades in various city locations, Walt’s Flavor Crisp Chicken Express, the well-known Wilmington takeout, opened a second location in the Carpenter Plaza Shopping Center at 50 Carpenter Station Road in the Claymont area.

Patterson-Woods agent Tom Ryan represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Anthony Medori, of Medori Realty, represented the landlord.

Walt’s has been voted “Best of Delaware” by Delaware Today in years past. The new location offers the same menu as their 103 North Lincoln Street store in Wilmington.