Business people: June 6, 2017

Cigna has named Monica Schmude as market president for the states of Delaware, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, providing senior leadership for Cigna’s growing presence in these geographies.

Schmude’s responsibilities will include ensuring that Cigna’s overall market strategy, product and network offerings meet the evolving needs of Cigna’s customers and clients, partnering with area health care professionals and health systems to improve health, and leading Cigna’s efforts to serve the community.

Schmude has held a series of progressive roles driving Cigna’s Mid-Atlantic market since joining its sales office in 2010, and was most recently the markets senior vice president of sales before advancing to market president.

Prior to joining Cigna, Schmude was with Aetna as manager of sales and business services for its middle market segment business in Chicago and formerly as the business services leader in the Mid-Atlantic. She began her career for the Guardian Insurance Company as a claims examiner.

Allen Harim announces personnel moves

Allen Harim has hired industry veteran Michael Rush as the company’s new Director of Human Resources.

Rush has more than 20 years of experience in various roles in Human Resources and Training, including almost a year with Allen Harim. During his career, he spent almost eight years with Perdue Farms as a Regional Talent Manager, and almost a dozen years with McDonalds in Human Resources. He most recently served as Director of Training for Amick Farms, a poultry company based in South Carolina.

He has a degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland in College Park, and lives in Salisbury with his wife. His daughter attends Butler University.

Sylvia Nicholson has been named Senior Director of Risk Management and Legal, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Brian Hildreth. Nicholson has been with the company since 2014 overseeing the Department of Human Resources. Her new role will allow her to focus on legal issues and providing oversight of the risk control and insurance department.

Nicholson previously served as Senior Manager of Human Resources for Aramark at The University of Delaware, and also led human resources teams at Safran Labinal, Masco Contractor Services, Home Depot and Maximus.

Yong-Jae “Jay” Park has been promoted to Controller of Finance and Operations, reporting to CFO Brian Hildreth. He came to Allen Harim in 2012 from the parent company, The Harim Group, where he worked as a finance controller. Prior to that he worked for Korean Trading Company as a Supervisor of Finance and Accounting, and McGladrey Alliance Network as a Junior Auditor.

Beebe Medical Foundation board members welcomed

The Beebe Medical Foundation welcomed Keith Parsell and Jennifer Carroll as members on the Foundation Board. Parsell served with the Beebe Medical Foundation Board of Ambassadors since April 2011. He is the CEO and owner of Parsell Funeral Homes in Lewes, Georgetown, Bridgeville, and Clarksville.. Carroll is the past owner of Tickled Pink in Rehoboth, Bethesda, and Washington, D.C.

MidSouth Audio promotions

MidSouth Audio, a regional, full-service event production company and recording studio in Georgetown, recently made organizational changes to better meet client demands.

Michael R. Lecates was promoted to Associate Director of Operations and will focus on the Integration Division, which installs audio, video, lighting and control systems in churches, educational facilities, public buildings and regional conference centers. He has worked at Mid-South since 2007, starting part time while in high school and continuing as he studied at University of Maryland Easter Shore. In 2012, he shifted to full-time technician, managing live productions across Delmarva and beyond.

Eugene “Gino” R. Bailey was promoted to Senior Systems Technician. His new duties will include being the Lead System Technician at the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation’s Freeman Stage at Bayside. The stage is celebrating its 10th season with many venue upgrades, including a new, larger stage. Bailey will be assisted by Stephen Ganong and Brandi Eby in managing all summer concerts and shows at the Freeman Stage. MidSouth has served as Freeman’s production partner since the stage was created.

Bailey joined MidSouth in 1994 after recording his first project at MidSouth’s recording studio. He has engineered recording sessions at the studio and in live productions.

MidSouth Audio, founded in 1989 by Sussex County native Kevin Short, has evolved into a regional leader in sound and event production. It provides production services for large-scale national acts from New Hampshire to Florida, and as far west as Texas, and continues to offer event production services to local events and bands. Its state-of-the-art digital facility has recorded Grammy Award-winning artists along with local musicians. Kevin is a voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (The Grammy People). For more information, visit www.midsouthaudio.com.

SVN-Miller adds Bell

Rick Tilghman, CCIM, Director of Property Management at SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate announced the addition of Andy Ball to the team. He will be working as a Property Manager and Leasing Advisor. He has over 17 years of sales experience in various capacities. His main focus will be to provide professional property management services to properties, including Mallard Landing Retirement Community, and to assist in the leasing efforts of properties that SVN manages.

Prior to joining SVN-Miller, Ball was the Director of Sales & Marketing for Mallard Landing Retirement Community and SummersGate Active Adult Community. He has his Maryland real estate license and does residential sales through ERA Martin Associates.