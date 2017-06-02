Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week begins Sunday
Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week will get underway beginning on Sunday and running through June 9.
The event features $25, $35 and $45 fixed price meals at a number of restaurants in Coastal Sussex County.
A portion of the proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth.
Sponsors are Cape Gazette, Rehoboth Foodie, and Jack Lingo Realtor.
The event features nearly 60 restaurants, considerably more than participate in such events in northern Delaware.
It also comes in a “shoulder period” before the rush of summer visitors to the beach.
Click here for menu offerings and further details. Allow the site some time to load as it has a lot of images. Also, some restaurants have not yet posted their menus.
