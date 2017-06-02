Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week begins Sunday

Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week will get underway beginning on Sunday and running through June 9.

The event features $25, $35 and $45 fixed price meals at a number of restaurants in Coastal Sussex County.

A portion of the proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth.

Sponsors are Cape Gazette, Rehoboth Foodie, and Jack Lingo Realtor.

Advertisement

The event features nearly 60 restaurants, considerably more than participate in such events in northern Delaware.

It also comes in a “shoulder period” before the rush of summer visitors to the beach.

Click here for menu offerings and further details. Allow the site some time to load as it has a lot of images. Also, some restaurants have not yet posted their menus.