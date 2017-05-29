May 29, 2017 by

Women in IP law community honor outgoing federal judge Sue Robinson

From left: Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge, Maryellen Noreika, Karen Jacobs, Pat Rogowski, Judge Sue L. Robinson, Kelly Farnan, Tara Elliott, Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon and Gigi Murphy

Barnes & Thornburg, Wilmington, recently hosted the American Intellectual Property Lawyers Association’s (AIPLA) annual Women in IP Global Networking Event at the Hotel du Pont.

Nearly 50 women attorneys, business leaders, and federal judges gathered to celebrate the career of Judge Sue L. Robinson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, who is retiring this summer.
Gigi Murphy, an intellectual property litigation attorney with Barnes & Thornburg, introduced the five prominent women IP practitioners who spoke about Robinson’s impact on them and the practice of patent law.

Robinson presidedover what may be the largest patent trial case load in the nation. Her intelligence and insight have shaped litigation procedure and substantive law in Delaware and across the country, a release stated.

Speakers included Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge, Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon, and IP attorneys Maryellen Noreika, Karen Jacobs, Pat Rogowski, Kelly Farnan, and Tara Elliott.

