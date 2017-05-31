Wawa now offers hoagie, drink orders via smartphone

Wawa announced that mobile ordering is available for all Wawa Rewards members at all stores across its six-state operating area through the Wawa mobile app.

Customers can order their favorite Wawa built-to-order food and beverages through their mobile device, whenever and wherever they want.

According to a recent survey, more than 67 percent of respondents said they have ordered or purchased food using their phone within the last month. As more customers use mobile apps for ordering and purchases,

“We are thrilled to offer this exciting new enhancement as an added convenience to our Wawa Rewards members at all of our stores,” said Jim Morey, Wawa’s executivevice president. “At Wawa, we exist to go beyond filling customer orders, to fulfill customers’ lives every day. This new mobile ordering enhancement takes that commitment to the next level. We recognize that our customers are increasingly busy and constantly on-the-go, and by offering mobile ordering, we will be able to offer a convenience that allows our customers to order wherever they are, at any time they want.”

In addition to mobile ordering, Wawa customers can use the Wawa app to: