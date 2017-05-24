Water boiling order remains after main break in Bellevue area

A boil water order remains in place on Wednesday after a water main break in north Wilmington.

Thomas Hubbard of Suez Delaware reported residents in the area affected by the order should know on Thursday if the order can be lifted. Suez is working with the state Office of Drinking Water.

Suez discovered a 12-inch water main break at its Bellevue facility on Philadelphia Pike at 7:30 a.m.

Hubbard said the main break was so large that it drained the 200,000-gallon Green Acres water tower in less than 30 minutes.

Repairs were completed at 5 p.m. Wednesday and water pressure should be close to normal, Hubbard reported.