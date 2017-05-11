Universal subsidiary buys New Castle building with goal of ramping up R&D, manufacturing

Universal Display Corporation announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adesis Inc., purchased its New Castle building, to expand its research & development, and specialty manufacturing capabilities.

The New Castle, facility is a 47,500-square-foot building in the Southgate Industrial Center. Adesis had previously leased about 25,100 square feet.

“We are pleased to help scale up Adesis’ operations as it continues to grow its CRO (contract research organization) work in supporting the pharmaceutical, chemical, biomaterials, and catalysts industries,” said Steven V. Abramson, CEO of Universal Display Corporation. “The integration of Adesis has progressed extremely well and we believe the purchase of the building is the next step in facilitating the business’ long-term growth plans. This will also support our increasing technical capabilities, as we expand our OLED product portfolio for new red, green, yellow and blue emitters and hosts.”

“This is an exciting time of growth for Adesis,” said Andrew Cottone, president of Adesis, Inc. “We are fortunate to have the support of our parent company Universal Display Corporation, as we grow our business across all our end markets. The purchase of the building creates an opportunity to increase our critical mass and expand our CRO offerings while continuing to enhance Universal

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation, Adesis, Inc. is a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharma, biotech, catalysis and a number of other industries. The CRO specializes in organic and organometallic synthesis, in milligrams to multi-kilogram quantities.

Adesis has a business model of providing clients with organic chemistry services in three areas: early stage research, scale up and development, and specialty manufacturing.

With over 20 years of success and more than 50 chemists with industry and professional experience, Adesis supports companies in various industries with small molecule organic chemistry expertise.

Adesis provides a range of services that can supplement research and development efforts. It can also act as a specialty manufacturer to reinforce supply chains. To learn more about Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/

Universal Display Corporation develops organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, materials and services to the display and lighting industries.

Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Universal Display works and partners with a network of organizations.