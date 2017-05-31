UD’s Lerner College of Business to offer trust management minor

The University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics has become the first program at any accredited university in the country to offer a minor in trust management.

The minor will provide students with skill sets not only in trust management, but also in taxation and estate planning.

According to Richard Jakotowicz, an instructor in finance and the director of the Geltzeiler Trading Center, the new program will fill a need for students as well as the trust management industry.

As part of the minor, all students in the program will complete an internship with a financial institution before graduating. Though the program was designed to fit into the existing coursework of a business student, Jakotowicz emphasized that the minor is open to all UD students.

Bruce Weber, dean of the Lerner College, has been working with a group representing lawyers, trust companies and banks, including the Delaware Bankers Association, since 2014 to create a program to train future professionals in the area of trust management.

Interested students were invited to attend a recent question-and-answer session with a panel of financial experts to discuss the minor.

The panel consisted of: Michelle Troutman, vice president and fiduciary advisor at Wilmington Trust, Glenn Morley, vice president of Brown Brothers Harriman, Cody Snyder, vice president-trust officer at U.S. Trust Co. of Delaware, and Danielle Durante, senior trust administrator at Commonwealth Trust Co.

The panel discussed what trust management is, why it is an important and growing business and what the minor could help students learn. Panelists were eager to share their industry knowledge, stories about their experiences and advice with the potential trust management minors in the audience.