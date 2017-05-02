Toner of Richards, Layton & Finger elected fellow in real estate law group

Richards, Layton & Finger, Wilmington, announced that firm director Sara T. Toner has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL), anorganization of the nation’s real estate attorneys.

Membership in ACREL is by invitation only, based not only on a candidate’s outstanding legal ability, but also on his or her commitment to the improvement of real estate law and practice through teaching, writing, bar-related activities, the promotion of legislation, or other public service.

Toner focuses her practice on complex transactions involving the finance, acquisition, sale, lease, and development of commercial real estate properties.

She represents major real estate developers, financial institutions, significant holders of commercial real estate, and institutional clients in all types of commercial real estate transactions, with an emphasis on closing sophisticated commercial real estate loans. She also regularly advises clients on an array of real estate matters, including joint venture formation and equity capitalization.

In addition to her membership in ACREL, Toner is a Fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys.

Active in the American Bar Association’s Real Property, Trust & Estate Law Section, she is vice chair of the section’s Commercial Real Estate Transactions Group and past chair of the Title Insurance and Surveys Committee.