Three FedEx freight drivers win state titles

Delaware drivers Dennis Belgum, Lou Lockard and Roy Miller representing FedEx Freight won state titles at the 2017 Delaware Truck Driving Championship held earlier this month.

The state champions each earned an opportunity to compete in the National Truck Driving Championships in Orlando, FL, Aug. 8-12.

Before earning their state titles, all three local FedEx Freight drivers qualified to compete by driving accident-free for at least one year.

The championships provide professional truck drivers an opportunity to demonstrate their driving skills and safety expertise.

Championship competitions involve three components – a challenging driving course, a pre-trip inspection and a written examination which covers vehicle operation and knowledge of federal safety regulations.

