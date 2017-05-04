Three achievers to receive Common Wealth Awards

Three achievers will be honored for their lifetime accomplishments with the 38th Annual Common Wealth Awards of Distinguished Service. The awards recognize individuals who have enriched modern culture through their professional and personal endeavors.

The 2017 Common Wealth Award recipients are:

Charles Grodin, distinguished commentator and storyteller, for Mass Communications.

Dr. Mae Jemison, an esteemed engineer, physician and NASA Astronaut, for Science.

Marlo Thomas, social activist and leading national advocate for St. Jude’s Children Hospital, for Public Service.

The honorees will be recognized at the Common Wealth Awards ceremony hosted by The PNC Financial Services Group on Saturday, April 29, at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington.

The Common Wealth Awards of Distinguished Service were first presented in 1979 by The Common Wealth Trust which was created under the will of Ralph Hayes, an influential business executive and philanthropist. The awards are now made by The Ralph Hayes Common Wealth Foundation, which is funded by the Common Wealth Trust.

In the 38-year history of the Common Wealth Awards, more than $6 million has been awarded to 198 honorees. The 2017 honorees will each receive an award of $75,000.