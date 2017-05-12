The Tech Forum of Delaware will hold its 3rd annual Technologies to Watch Showcase.

The event will spotlight new innovations in material science, healthcare, wearable tech, digital communications, mobile apps, and other areas.

Innovators from around the region will demonstrate new technologies such as:

Wearable, therapeutic products that use vibration technology to help alleviate pain

An app and a ‘kiosk’ that will allow people to transfer data to their doctor to assist with the remote diagnosis

Fixed wireless and internet services

An online ecosystem for entrepreneurs “Communities Rising with Intelligence”

A Motion Analysis program that provides resources to healthcare and fitness professionals to help runners lower their risk of injury and maximize their running potential

An app that provides a patient’s Care Network (their doctors, therapists, friends, and family) real-time status updates about the patient’s experience

A wearable asthma monitoring device

a 3D body scanning technology for custom produced women’s clothing

The showcase will be held on May 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the offices of Young, Conaway, Stargatt & Taylor on Rodney Square at 1000 N. King St., Wilmington.

Click here to register.