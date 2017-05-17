Forum event showcases promising technologies

The Technology Forum of Delaware showcased its 3rd annual Technologies to Watch Showcase.

Several exhibitors were in the health care arena, including 17-year-old Chase Reid who attends Tattnall School.

Reid, who has been researching artificial intelligence and Christian Ho demonstrated an algorithm that could sharply reduce the number of false positives in breast cancer diagnoses.

Reid is currently crunching data provided by a German hospital to determine whether the algorithm works. In a quick demonstration, an analysis of correctly determined the the tumor was malignant

Reid said his work arose out of a New Castle County Science Fair.

According to a Tatnall release, his project, “Discrimination Between Benign and Malignant Mammogram Masses Using Deep Learning,” involves the use of machine learning (artificial intelligence) and data to predict the likelihood of a lesion is benign or malignant.

The goal is to reduce the number of false positives and false negatives and biopsies coming out of a mammogram.

He is at work on an app known as MReveal with the potential to be used by doctors and others.

A locally developed app at the event, ER at Home, aims to reduce the number of unnecessary visits to the emergency room through the use of telemedicine for minor problems and urgent care in other cases.

In development is a feature that would allow the user to determine whether insurance covers certain urgent care services. A lack of clarity on coverage has left many urgent care patients with large bills.

Also exhibiting was WhyFly, the high-speed wireless start-up.

The company is reporting a backlog of work orders for the service and is making plans to expand outside the City of Wilmington to as far south as the C&D Canal and Newark. Sussex County is not out of the question either.

Also on hand entreDonovan, a Wilmington company that won a national contest sponsored by Comcast for its technology that uses 3D body scanning for the proper fitting of women’s attire.

Other technologies at the event included:

Products that use vibration technology to help alleviate pain

An online ecosystem for entrepreneurs “Communities Rising with Intelligence”

A Motion Analysis program that provides resources to healthcare and fitness professionals to help runners lower their risk of injury and maximize their running potential

A wearable asthma monitoring device

The showcase was held at Young, Conaway, Stargatt & Taylor on Rodney Square at 1000 N. King St., Wilmington.

The Technology Forum of Delaware holds educational and networking events on a monthly basis.

Click here for further information.