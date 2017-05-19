Study group presents 5 options for Baynard Stadium

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki has received a preliminary report updating him on the work of the 11-member Baynard Stadium Working Group, which he appointed on March 30. The report addresses the future use, maintenance, and management of the City’s Baynard Stadium sports facility on West 18th Street.

The report’s five options explore various ways to complete needed repairs or pay for additional construction for the 95-year old stadium, as well as ongoing annual maintenance costs, and costs related to the management of the facility. The five options in summary are:

Maintaining the status quo which is expected to lead to the eventual demise of the stadium

A cash investment of approximately $12.6 million by the State of Delaware

Bonded financing by Wilmington that would cost the City $18.4 million

Bonded financing and operational funding by Wilmington that would cost the City $22.2 million

A public and private partnership that would secure the stadium’s future and is likely to involve minimal expenditures on the part of the city

On Monday at 7 p.m., the group will hold a public meeting at Warner Elementary School on West 18th Street. Pertinent information from that meeting will be incorporated into a final report for the mayor.

The options and the working group came after a campaign by a state legislator who had questions over control of the facility and other issues. That led Salesianum School to withdraw its proposal to overhaul and lease the stadium at no cost to the city.

The stadium has been operated by the city, New Castle County and most recently the State of Delaware.

The state is now struggling with a $382 million budget gap, which is likely to rule out any financialhelp. The city recently passed a budget with a 7.5 percent property tax increase that also leaves little or no room for assistance.