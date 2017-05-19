State Senate OKs bill that allows non-psychiatrists to prescribe medical pot for anxiety

The Delaware State Senate – by a 20-0 vote, with one absent – approved a measure ends the requirement that only a psychiatrist can prescribe medical marijuana to treat anxiety and related disorders.

Senate Bill 24 changes current legislation to allow a physician to write a prescription. The bill was stalled earlier in the week, due to oppposition from psychiatrists and others in the medical commuity.

Delaware currently has one medical marijuana dispensary and growing site near Wilmington at the First State Compassion Center

The state has relatively strong restrictions on medical marijuana use and there has been a push to broaden treatment for veterans suffering from post traumatic stress syndrome

However, two other dispensing locations are expected to open in coming months in Kent and Sussex counties. The opening of a center in Lewes has experienced numerous delays.

A push is now under way to legalize small amounts of marijuana for recreational use that would be grown in state supervised greenhouses.

Some critics claim, the state is moving too fast and should instead have more of a track record with medical marijuana, before moving to fulllegalization.

The legalization bill has seen strong lobbying efforts from both opponents and supporters.