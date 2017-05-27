May 27, 2017 by

State Police now carrying overdose antidote Narcan

Delaware State Police have joined other Delaware law enforcement agencies in carrying the overdose reversal drug, Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Troopers will begin to carry nasally-administered Naloxone kits on patrol for use in treating subjects suspected of suffering from heroin or other opiate overdoses.

Working with the Delaware Office of Emergency Medical Services, the Delaware State Police implemented a training curriculum and developed Divisional Policy authorizing and monitoring the administration of Naloxone by troopers.

“As first responders on patrol, Troopers often are the first to arrive on the scene of medical emergencies.” said Sergeant Paul G. Shavack, Trooper Medic Commander, and Delaware State Police Naloxone Program Coordinator. “Deployment of Naloxone kits in conjunction with EMS response has proven instrumental in saving the lives of those suffering from heroin or other opioid overdoses and increases the level of service that troopers provide to our community.”

