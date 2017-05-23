State Housing Authority wins financial reporting honor for 22nd year

The Delaware State Housing Authority has earned a national award for accounting and financial reporting, extending its streak for the 22nd consecutive year.

DSHA recently received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Accounting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its fiscal year 2016 comprehensive annual financial report.

“We are all about achieving efficiency, transparency, and results for Delaware citizens, and this high honor shows how agencies like the Delaware State Housing Authority are meeting those goals and being good stewards of public funds,” said Governor John Carney. “Clear, complete and accurate financial reporting is a vital tool to helping Delawareans and others understand how state government works for them.”

The award is the highest form of recognition that a government body can receive for financial reporting. Judging was conducted by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the GFOA’s program, including transparency and ease of understanding.

“DSHA’s staff has proven year after year that it is committed to true excellence in financial management and stewardship, and this shows their exceptional work,” said DSHA Director Anas Ben Addi. “We are pleased to again receive this recognition for our work on behalf of Delaware citizens.”

DSHA’s comprehensive annual financial report, available at destatehousing.com, contains information on DSHA’s funds, assets, expenditures and revenues, as well as program information to help investors and others assess DSHA’s financial condition.