STAR Campus high rise formally announced

Commercial real estate firm JLL and Delle Donne and Associates (DDA), in partnership with the University of Delaware formally announced the development of a new office tower at the University of Delaware’s Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus.

The project and renderings of the building have been widely circulated as space was filled in the original office building on the STAR Campus. More recently, soil testing has been taking place at the site.

The tower will have 120,000 square feet of office space. Approximately 80,000 square feet will be taken by the University of Delaware and allocated to its College of Health Sciences.

The site also offers additional acreage for build to suit structures.

The international brokerage firm of JLL has been awarded the listing to lead leasing and marketing efforts for the tower, as well future facilities on the adjacent 16 acres of land that falls inside Delle Donne’s ground lease for development.

“We are excited to further expand our relationship with Delle Donne and Associates,” said Jamie Vari, of JLL’s Delaware office. “STAR Campus is a major re-development of a Delaware legacy property that will bring another echelon of quality into the office market in New Castle County, Delaware. With rail access, proximity to major road arteries, and built-in University of Delaware infrastructure, we believe that this campus will have similar success and characteristics to the Navy Yard in Philadelphia.”

Formerly the site of 272-acre Chrysler assembly plant, UD’s STAR Campus master plan is comprised of a mix of commercial enterprises, research facilities, classrooms, housing, retail and green spaces.

STAR Campus is currently home to:

SevOne, a performance computing company named by Forbes as one of America’s Most Promising Companies

Bloom Energy manufacturer of clean fuel-cell power for Google, Wal-Mart, AT&T, Coca-Cola and other companies.

A 10,000 square-foot wet lab business incubator for small research companies

A test zero-emissions vehicle laboratory supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, the State of Delaware, NRG Energy, Honda and BMW.

UD’s Health Sciences Complex of classrooms, research laboratories, and open-to-the-public care clinics. Operating under the name STAR Health, UD’s clinics offer a variety of services.

Vari will lead the leasing efforts on behalf of JLL