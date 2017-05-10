Stable jobless rate forecast for Delaware

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is forecasting a stable April jobless rate in Delaware.

Using an analytical method created by bank researchers, the unemployment rates for April will decrease from 4.8 percent to 4.7 percent in Pennsylvania and from 4.2 percent to four percent in New Jersey and remainunchanged at 4.5 percent in Delaware.

The forecasts were issued since the national unemployment rate comes out a couple of weeks before the state figures that are typically issued around the 20th of the month.

During the month of April, the national unemployment rate decreased from 4.5 percent to 4.4 percent.

Delaware has seen its jobless rate move toward the national figure after decades of having a rate that was below the national average during most months.

The next state nowcast release will be on June 2, following the BLS release of the May national employment report.