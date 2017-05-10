May 10, 2017 by

Stable jobless rate forecast for Delaware

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is forecasting a stable April jobless rate in Delaware.

Advertisement

Using an analytical method created by bank researchers, the unemployment rates for April will decrease from 4.8 percent to 4.7 percent in Pennsylvania and from 4.2 percent to four percent in New Jersey and remainunchanged at 4.5 percent in Delaware.

The forecasts were issued since the national unemployment rate comes out a couple of weeks before the state figures that are typically issued around the 20th of the month.

During the month of April, the national unemployment rate decreased from 4.5 percent to 4.4 percent.

Delaware has seen its jobless rate move toward the national figure after decades of having a rate that was below the national average during most months.

The next state nowcast release will be on June 2, following the BLS release of the May national employment report.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Advertisement

About the Author

Special to Delaware Business Now

Delaware Business Now is a five-day-a-week newsletter and associated website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.

Visit Website

Advertisement

Comments are closed.