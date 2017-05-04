SOLitude Lake Management marks Earth Day with volunteer work

SOLitude Lake Management recently helped lead or participate in more than a dozen environmental events across the nation in honor of Earth Day.

SOLitude employees, family members and friends volunteered a total of 223 hours of their time to help collect 3,180 pounds of trash and debris, complete the first step of a beneficial shoreline restoration project and install 2,000 native wetland plants in local communities throughout the country.

SOLitude’s Mid-Atlantic team members helped with several events, including the DNREC Beach Grass Planting at Cape Henlopen State Park where a group of 10 people spent 33 total volunteer hours planting grass along the dunes to reinforce and protect the coastline from storms and high tides.

The Delaware team also helped install 2,000 native wetland plants along swales in Talley Day Park in New Castle County.

The planting, which took place in partnership with the New Castle County Department of Special Services, will help improve drainage and water quality in the surrounding area.

“One of SOLitude’s core values is a commitment to environmental stewardship in the local communities across the country where we work and live,” SOLitude Director of Marketing Tracy Fleming said. “Our 2017 Earth Day cleanup was an incredible success and exemplifies our unshakable belief in the protection and preservation of the world we all call home.”

” To participate or share a non-profit’s goals for consideration in The SOLution, visit www.solitudelakemanagement.com/solution.