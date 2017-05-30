A smaller manufacturing sector in Delaware shows strength

Manufacturing has emerged as a somethingof a bright spot in the Delaware economy.

A report from Newark-based EconFirst took note of the gains in productivity and wages in a significant sector of the economy.

Manufacturing took a beating in the 2008-2009 when the state lost both of its auto plants.

Real (inflation-adjusted) output per worker in Delaware manufacturing has increased 27 percent since the year 2000 while real output per worker through the remainder of Delaware industry has fallen 4 percent,” the report noted.

The report also noted that between 2000 and 2015 the average wage throughout Delaware private industry rose 41 percent compared to a 47 percent jump in the average wage in Delaware manufacturing.

As of 2015, the average private industry wage in Delaware was $54,004, compared to an average wage of $64,086 in Delaware manufacturing.

Aiding manufacturing wages were strong performances in computer and electronic product manufacturing and medical equipment.

The state also held on to refinery jobs, with signs of a recovery in chemical manufacturing jobs. manufacturing jobs, the report noted.

John Stapleford, who heads Econ First, stated that a stronger education system is the key to continuing gains in manufacturing. Skilled workers with math and science skills are in demand, while the number of low-skill jobs declines.