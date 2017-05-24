Siegfried Group opens office in Houston

The Siegfried Group recently opened its new Houston, Texas office space at Three Allen Center, located at 333 Clay Street in Houston’s business district.

Siegfried is based in Wilmington.

“Opening this office in Houston is exciting,” said Bill Schieffer, senior vice president and regional market leader of Siegfried’s South Region. “Houston, its culture, and the people who live here are filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, just like Siegfried, and we’re so pleased to continue bringing our unique value and services to the businesses located here.”

Advertisement

“Our new office location, near the top of Three Allen Center, puts us in the heart of Houston,” said Lisa Pitts, managing director of Siegfried’s Houston Market. “This new space further enables us to continue working efficiently and effectively with our clients throughout the metropolitan area. The new, modern office is very open, with access to advanced technology that keeps us effortlessly connected to our other offices throughout the United States, as well as our leadership team. All of this is just a small part of the dynamic and distinguishing culture at Siegfried.”

Siegfried has 18 offices across the nation and employs more than 600 people.