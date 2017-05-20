Services scheduled for Thursday for WILM owner Sally Hawkins

Services will be held on Thursday for Wilmington radio pioneer Sally V. Hawkins, who died late this week at 95.

Hawkins was the owner of WILM, an AM news-talk station in Delaware.

Hawkins was born in Michigan and worked as a flight attendant before marrying William Russell. They had three children.

In 1952, she married Ewing B. Hawkinsand a fourth child, Ewing Hawkins, Jr. born in 1954, Ewing B. Hawkins Sr. had four children from a previous marriage, including John Hawkins, retired CEO of Aloysius, Butler and Clark, Delaware’s largest advertising agency,

She became CEO and General Manager of WILM Radio in the early 1970s. The station was sold in 2004.

Hawkins was active in community affairs, serving on numerous boards of nonprofit organizations in Delaware.

Under Hawkins, WILM moved to a news-talk format with the station having the largest radio reporting team in the region. The station and staff were the recipients of numerous national and regional news awards

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, 505 E. Buck Road, Greenville, at noon on Thursday. Internment will be private.

Arrangements are being made by Chandler Funeral Homes.