Ropewalk in Fenwick to be rebranded as Big Eye Jacks

The growing Ropewalk group of restaurants is rebranding and changing The menu at its Fenwick Island location.

The Fenwick establishment will reopen on May 18 as Big Eye Jacks, with a “touch of the Keys,” according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant will not close for the transition between the two names as it gets a new menu with Caribbean-Florida Keys touches, but keeps the same décor.

The restaurant took some heat in Facebook posts from diners, some of whom did not seem to be happy with the name change.

“With Bethany opening next summer and Ocean City so close we decided to bring something new to Fenwick, which is located in between,” the restaurant explained.

Meanwhile, a new Ropewalk opened has opened on the bay in Chincoteague, VA and the original Ropewalk tavern in Baltimore is in its 22nd year, according to the posts.

The Ocean City Ropewalk has remained a busy destination, according to owners.

Fenwick, Ocean City and Bethany are gradually becoming year-around destinations, leading to more restaurant groups adding locations and operating for more months during the year.

Rehoboth Beach-Lewes is also seeing more Ocean City restaurants add northern outposts, thanks to its growing year-around populalation.