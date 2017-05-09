Rochester, Carney to keynote Sustainable Chemistry conference
The Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance announced that both Cong. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Gov. John Carney will be keynote speakers at the Renewable Chemicals Conference slated for May 10-11, 2017 at the Carriage House at Rockwood Park.
The two-day event will feature interactive panel discussions and workshops with industry experts who will betaking a look at the chemical industry through what the group described as three different lenses:
- The Technical Lens:Which are the top value added chemicals from biomass that we should be developing and commercializing today to reduce our dependence on petroleum-based product?
- The Business Lens:How can we overcome the obstacles facing the commercialization of bio-based and renewable chemicals?
- The Regional Lens:What resources are available to the innovator in the mid-Atlantic region to help drive innovation and commercialization in the industry?
Bryan Tracy, Alliance Board Chair states, “With an ever-increasing need for petroleum-based products, our dependence on fossil fuels is unsustainable, not least from an environmental standpoint. We need to continue our focus on driving innovation that will reduce our dependence on petroleum-based products, and help get these innovations to the market quicker.”
For more information on the Conference and to download the full program, visit DESCA’s website at www.desustasinablechem.org.
