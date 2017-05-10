Riverfront Development Corp. brings back excursion boat

The Riverboat Queen will return to the Christina RiverRiverfront on May 21st.

The vessel was purchased last year and was refurbished under the ownership of theRiverfront Development Corp. will begin weekly Sunday brunch cruises, as well as Thursday dinner cruises and other special events.

The two-hour cruises will head down the Christina River, offering passengers a unique view of the historic Riverfront and downtown Wilmington.

Sunday cruises will depart at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with Thursday cruises departing at 6 p.m. Cruises will feature food and drink, as well as music and other live entertainment.

The vessel will also be available for private charter, working with parties of up to 80 people. Those booking a private charter will have the flexibility to customize their food menu, as well as entertainment options.

“We are thrilled that the Riverboat Queen is making its return to Wilmington’s Riverfront this summer,” stated Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware Executive Director Megan McGlinchey. “She’s received a complete makeover and will be better than ever!”

The Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware (RDC) is a non-profit organization charged with the revitalization of Wilmington’s riverfront. The RDC recently marked their 21st anniversary.

For information and tickets for the Riverboat Queen or other Riverfront attractions, contact the Riverfront Development Corporation at 302-425-4890 or www.riverfrontwilm.com.