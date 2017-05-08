Retired Justice Holland joining tech law firm of Wilson Sonsini

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati announced that retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland is joining the firm as Senior Of Counsel in the Wilmington.

The firm is closely associated with technology companies in the Silicon Valley of California. It was involved in the public offering of stock of Apple in the early 1980s and more recently served as counsel in the purchase of LinkedIn by Microsoft.

Holland retired from the Delaware Supreme Court in March 2017 after serving for more than 30 years.

“During his notable tenure on the Delaware Supreme Court, Justice Holland distinguished himself as an eminent jurist, educator, and one of the nation’s most thoughtful experts on state constitutional law,” said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. “As the author of more than 700 reported opinions, several thousand case dispositive orders, and several books, Justice Holland’s keen awareness of Delaware’s unique corporate and legal landscape makes him another remarkable addition to our Wilmingtonoffice.”