Retired Justice Holland joining tech law firm of Wilson Sonsini
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati announced that retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland is joining the firm as Senior Of Counsel in the Wilmington.
The firm is closely associated with technology companies in the Silicon Valley of California. It was involved in the public offering of stock of Apple in the early 1980s and more recently served as counsel in the purchase of LinkedIn by Microsoft.
Holland retired from the Delaware Supreme Court in March 2017 after serving for more than 30 years.
“During his notable tenure on the Delaware Supreme Court, Justice Holland distinguished himself as an eminent jurist, educator, and one of the nation’s most thoughtful experts on state constitutional law,” said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. “As the author of more than 700 reported opinions, several thousand case dispositive orders, and several books, Justice Holland’s keen awareness of Delaware’s unique corporate and legal landscape makes him another remarkable addition to our Wilmingtonoffice.”
“Justice Holland is one of the most respected members of the Delaware legal and business community, based on his impressive judicial career and his incomparable expertise in important areas of business law,” said William Chandler III, former Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery, who leads the Wilmington office at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. “Our clients will benefit from his extraordinary judicial insight and experience, and we are honored that Justice Holland has joined our firm.”
Justice Holland has written, co-authored, or edited nine books and also has published several law review articles, primarily focused on judicial ethics and legal history. He has taught state constitutional law as an adjunct professor for many years. In 2009, he co-authored a law school casebook on that subject from the perspective of all 50 states entitled State Constitutional Law: The Modern Experience.
Holland received a B.A. from Swarthmore College in 1969. He earned his J.D., cum laude, in 1972 from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he received the Loughlin Award for legal ethics. He also earned a Master of Laws in the Judicial Process from the University of Virginia Law School in 1998.
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE.For more information, visit www.wsgr.com.
