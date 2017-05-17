Report indicates Carney wants to scrap Economic Development Office

Gov. John Carney is expected to propose the elimination of the Delaware Economic Development Office as the state struggles with a more than $380 million budget gap

Carney told the News Journalhe wants to go beyond the findings of a panel he appointed and scrap the agency.

A spokesman for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The panel endorsed a public-private partnership but suggested keeping some activities DEDO in place.

Advertisement

Many states operate private-public partnerships that receive some of their support from contributions from the private sector.

One successful partnership, the Chester County Economic DevelopmentCouncil, has operated for decades.

Still, support for the partnership has not been unanimous, with concerns over the entity running the risk of having a “pay to play” stance that would tilt the playing field for companies that contribute to the entity.

That culture was the topic of a scathing report from a panel headed by retired Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Norman Veasey.

Carney has stated that during his tours of the state, he has heard complaints about the responsiveness of the state in attracting and retaining companies.

DEDO is one of the smallest state agencies and has been affected by turnover and hiring freezes. DEDO also has the Delaware Tourism Office under its umbrella.

Global trade activities that are part of many economic development agencies were long ago given to the Secretary of State’s office.

Global trade was spun off after unhappiness over a wave of firings and other concerns about the operation of the office.