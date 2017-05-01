Recovery Centers opens outpatient site in Milltown area

Recovery Centers of America(RCA), the fastest growing addiction treatment provider in the United States, has announced the opening of its newest outpatient facility at 2383 Limestone Road in the Milltown area west of Wilmington.

The site will offer co-occurring treatment services including group, individual, and family therapy; an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP); recovery support services; outreach, and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), which will work in tandem with an upcoming Suboxone program. The site will also:

Advertisement Host weekly AA and NA groups

Offer professional training for CEU credits. Trainingwill be offered for nurses, behavioral health professionals, and recovery support specialists

Partner withAtTAcK Addiction, a nonprofit group that spreads the word about addiction through education and supports those in recovery, to present a six-week speaker series beginning in June 2017. The speaker series will feature local community speakers who will engage attendees in a dialogue on topics related to addiction, advocacy, prevention and treatment

Recovery Centers of America operates an inpatient location in Cecil County Maryland at a former MBNA conference facility. (See story above)

Nikole Papas, an expert in the public health field, will lead the location as clinical director.

“Recovery Centers of America is excited to welcome Nikole Papas to lead the team at our Delaware outpatient facility,” said Domenica Personti, corporate regional director of Outpatient Services. “With over 14years of outpatient behavioral health experience at large community integratedsystems such as Jefferson Hospital and specialized training in addictions and trauma, Nikole is the best person to lead our new outpatient program in Delaware. Our goal is to offer quality therapeutic programs, and a multitude of resources that our clients, their families, and community members can utilize in order to engage individuals in long-term recovery.”

“As a leader in the behavioral health field, we plan to establish strategic collaborative partnerships in order to best serve our community by treating individuals suffering from substance use disorders.”

To learn more about Recovery Centers of America, click here.