Reale Samis named to Rising Stars list

The law firm of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC is pleased to announce that Krista Reale Samis was recognized as a 2017 Delaware Rising Star by Super Lawyers.

Samis, recognized for her work in civil litigation defense for the fourth year, is a member (partner) who focuses her practice on mass tort, product liability, professional liability, medical device, and construction matters.

Samis have defendedFortune 500 companies in litigation in state and federal courts and has successfully argued multiple summary judgment motions. She has a record of obtaining favorable results for clients by working with them closely to understand their objectives, allowing her to provide holistic counsel that considers the effects of the clients’ defense strategy on the pending litigation, potential future litigation, public opinion, and other client-specific concerns.

While up to five percent of the lawyers in a state are named to Super Lawyers, no more than 2.5 percent are named to Rising Stars.

All attorneys first go through the Super Lawyers selection process. Those who are not selected to the Super Lawyers list, but meet either one of the Rising Stars eligibility requirements, then go through the Rising Stars selection process.

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC has more than 370 attorneys located in 15 offices throughout the United States