Prices Corner Rugged Warehouse to become Gabe’s

A Rugged Wearhouse store west of Wilmington will be converted to its Gabe’s brand.

The current store was closed for expansion and remodeling and will reopen as Gabe’s in June.

The new Gabe’s is at 3202 Kirkwood Highway in the Prices Corner Shopping Center in Wilmington.

Gabe’s will have a larger selection of famous brand apparel, accessories, footwear, cosmetics and beauty supplies. Also, the store will feature more departments, such as home décor, infant and toddler, pet supplies, toys and, electronics

Gabe’s currently operates 64 stores across 11 states. Items are typically sold at up to 70 percent off department store prices, a release stated.

Gabe’s has another Delaware store in Bear.

For more information on the new store, please visithttp://bit.ly/GabesWilmington.

Gabe’s, founded in 1961 as Gabriel Brothers, Inc., is a privately-held fashion retailer headquartered in Morgantown, WV. The company has two retail chains serving customers in Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware.