Price at the pump drops again as gas supplies remain ample

Delaware gas prices dropped by a nickel last week as ample supplies and sluggish consumption made their way to convenience stores.

The nation is seeing an unexpected glut of gasoline supplies in the U.S. market, record high refinery production rates, moderate demand and a recent drop in crude oil prices, Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic reported.

Also, refineries did not see unexpected problems in seasonal maintenance turnarounds that would have limited production.

Gas prices are now only a nickel higher than the same period a year ago.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

5/14/2017 Week Ago Year Ago National $2.34 $2.35 $2.22 Pennsylvania $2.58 $2.62 $2.40 Philadelphia (5-county) $2.56 $2.61 $2.41 South Jersey $2.28 $2.31 $2.02 Wilkes-Barre $2.58 $2.61 $2.40 Delaware $2.22 $2.27 $2.17 Crude Oil $47.84per barrel

(Fri.5/12/17 close) $46.22per barrel

(Fri.5/5/ close) $49.41 per barrel

At the close of trading Friday, WTI crude oil increased $1.62 to settle at $47.84. Despite crude oil prices remaining below the $50 benchmark, WTI saw a

There is speculation that OPEC will extend production cuts beyond the June 30 deadline and into 2018, signaling a willingness to rebalance the market. Only time will tell if supply restrictions and rising demand will cut into ample supplies.

“Just two weeks ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices continue to take an unseasonal dip,” said Jana L. Tidwell, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Oversupply and low crude oil prices are keeping prices at the pump somewhat low for this time of year, ahead of the summer driving season’s demand for fuel.”

As the seasonal demand for gasoline increases, motorists will be watching and waiting, AAA Mid-Atlantic reported.

To check out local fuel prices, log on to the AAAA’s Fuel Price Finder(http://www.AAA.com/fuelfinder.