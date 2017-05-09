PNC introduces online mortgage tool

PNC Bank is introducing a new online tool – Home Insight® Planner.

Home Insight Planner lets house hunters create scenarios using their monthly budget to assist them in searching the inventory of houses on the market.

But unlike other online tools, Planner combines a home affordability analysis and a monthly payment estimator that incorporates insurance, taxes and maintenance as well as the ability to search for available home listings.

“Planner is not just another mortgage calculator. With Home Insight’s guidance through the mortgage process, customers are better prepared to buy the home they desire and feel more confident in understanding what they comfortably can afford,” said Peter Boomer, head of Mortgage Production at PNC Bank.

How It Works

Profile: Creates a household profile by entering information such as annual income, household size and veteran status.

Creates a household profile by entering information such as annual income, household size and veteran status. Budget: Builds a budget including basic living expenses, savings and retirement goals, as well as taxes and recurring debts and obligations to find an affordable or target monthly home payment.

Builds a budget including basic living expenses, savings and retirement goals, as well as taxes and recurring debts and obligations to find an affordable or target monthly home payment. Homes: Provides a list of possible homes from the target monthly home payment, including estimated taxes and insurance. The homes are listed by address, city, ZIP code or neighborhood. It also furnishes each home’s monthly cost about a budget using current loan rates and payments as well as access photos and the ability to save favorite candidates.

Home Insight Highlights Home Insight Planner is one tool in a PNC Bank suite that assists home buyers and their agents.

The Home Insight®Tracker allows customers to obtain immediate status updates as they achieve key application milestones. Customers also can upload loan documents, review loan details and send secure messages to their PNC mortgage team via Tracker.

PNC AgentView® provides agents visibility into clients’ applications with real-time progress updates, the same real-time updates customers receive via Tracker and a weekly consolidated status update for all clients working with PNC.

PNC Home Insight Planner may be accessed at PNC.com/Planner.