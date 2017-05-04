PM Hotel Group to manage Hotel du Pont

PM Hotel Grouphas assumed management of the 217-room Hotel du Pont in Wilmington.PM Hotel Group also will oversee a multi-

PM Hotel Group also will oversee a multi- million-dollar renovation of the hotel to include preserving historic aspects of the Four Diamond property and its signature Green Room restaurant. The company is affiliated with Buccini/Pollin Group, which purchased the DuPont Building and hotel property.

“The Hotel du Pont and our recently announced Canopy by Hilton Washington, D.C. | Bethesda North and Canopy by Hilton Portland | Pearl District further authenticate our expansion into the independent and luxury/boutique space,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “We have a long and successful track record in this segment, dating back to 2002 when we operated the world-famous Madison Hotel in Washington, D.C. We will continue to pursue similar opportunities with iconic and historic hotels that offer truly unique experiences and amenities that cannot be replicated.

Opened in 1913, the Hotel du Pont has hosted U.S. presidents and other world leaders.The hotel anchors a 950,000-square foot, mixed-use development that includes the DuPont Building.

Advertisement

The hotel will anchor a 950,000-square foot, mixed-use development that includes the DuPont Building. The complex will undergo enhancement that will update and renovate the existing DuPont Building while adding additional retail, commercial and residential space.

The building will serve as the headquarters of Chemours Co. DuPont Co. spun off Chemours in 2015 and the two companies swapped headquarters sites.

Chemours opted to stay in a portion of the building after study other sites in Delaware and elsewhere.

Located across the street from Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, the hotel is within walking distance of the DuPont Theatre and Grand Opera House.

A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Historic Hotels of America, the hotel is home to the AAA Four-Diamond Award Award-winning Green Room, known for design elements like fumed oak paneling, a coffered oak-beamed ceiling, gold chandeliers, richly textured draperies, Italian mosaics and original oil paintings.

“Downtown Wilmington is a growing and thriving area that continues to attract increased numbers of business and leisure travelers seeking unique experiences in vibrant locations that raise the bar on hospitality,” Bojanowski added. “With this growth comes an obvious demand for lodging, and the Hotel du Pont is a one-of-a-kind jewel in one of the most dynamic parts of town. Following the completion of the hotel’s renovation, we are confident the hotel will continue to be the destination of choice for discerning business and leisure travelers to the area.”

PM Hotel Group operates full-service and select-service hotels in the Hilton, Marriott, and IHG systems as well as independent hotels.

The company manages more than 40 hotel and development projects,comprised of more than 9,000 rooms, throughout the United States. The company is based in Washington, D.C.,