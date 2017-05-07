Perdue Italian-style chicken sausage sold at BJ’s recalled

Perdue Farms, in cooperation with USDA, has voluntarily recalled 2,148 pounds of fully cooked organic Italian-style chicken sausage under the Perdue Harvestland brand because of the potential that a small number of packages may contain pieces of plastic.

The recall involves only Perdue Harvestlandbrand Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage with a “Best If Used By Date” of 06/25/2017 and product code of 64405. The package also bears Establishment number “P-2617.” The recalled product was distributed exclusively through BJ’s club stores in the northeast.

There have been no reports of injury associated with this product.

“We determined the source was plastic from a pair of safety goggles that was inadvertently introduced intothe raw material before the sausages were stuffed,” said Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s vice president for Quality Assurance. “This would have resulted in a minimal amount of consumer packages potentially containing sausages with the plastic. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all packages of sausages produced in the same product run.”

Consumers with the affected product should return it to the retailer for a full refund. If you have additional concerns, please call 1-877-727-3447 or visit the USDA website.