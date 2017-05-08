Pennsylvania offers amnesty program for more than 6,300 Delaware taxpayers

Delaware residents and businesses are getting a chance to resolve their tax issues with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced the launch of a Tax Amnesty program.

Eligible individuals and businesses can apply now through June 19, 2017 to pay past-due state taxes and have all penalties and half of the interest waived.

The Pennsylvania department reported that 6,366 Delaware taxpayers have amnesty eligible balances. That number includes 2,968 businesses, 3,284 individuals and 114 other entities.

“The overwhelming majority of individuals and businesses pay their state taxes on time, but for those living with the burden of unpaid taxes, this program is an opportunity to get relief,” said Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary for Tax Policy C. Daniel Hassell. “The application process is easy, but time is critical”

Act 84 of 2016 authorized a tax amnesty to net an estimated $100 million for the current year fiscal budget. Pioneer Credit Recovery is assisting the Department of Revenue with the administration of the program under requirements established by state law and the department. Pioneer is part of Wilmington-based Navient, a student loan and debt collection company.

Most individuals and businesses are eligible if they have unfiled tax returns, or unpaid or underpaid taxes due by the end of 2015. More than 30 state taxes administered by the department are eligible with some restrictions.

Those who owe back tax can visit www.backtax.pa.gov or call 1-844-PA-STATE-TAX (1-844-727-8283) to apply for tax amnesty and make the required payment by June 19.

The Department of Revenue is mailing letters to approximately 800,000 known delinquent taxpayers with information about how to participate. As an incentive to those with tax liabilities unknown to the department only have to file and pay taxes dating back to Jan. 1, 2011.

All tax amnesty payments must be made in full by June 19. Payments will be accepted by check, money order, credit/debit card or electronic funds transfer.

Eligible individuals and businesses that fail to take advantage of the Tax Amnesty program will receive a 5 percent penalty on their unpaid amnesty eligible delinquencies after the program.

Delinquent taxpayers from all Pennsylvania counties and every U.S. state owe $3.47 billion in Pennsylvania taxes that may be eligible for the Tax Amnesty program. Of that total, $1.1 billion is delinquent from 2005 and earlier, $889 million is under appeal, and $2.2 billion represents delinquent tax and with rest interest, and penalties, and fees.

Businesses owe 65 percent of the back taxes in corporation taxes, employer withholding taxes and sales tax. Delinquent sales tax accounts for 26 percent of the total.

Individuals and businesses that participated in the 2010 Tax Amnesty are ineligible for this program.