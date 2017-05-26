Peak Power rates come in higher in bidding process

The Delmarva Power region will see higher prices for peak power in coming years based on an auction from grid operator PJM Interconnection. The auction procures power supply resources to meet consumers’ peak period electricity needs three years from now.

The price of power in the region that includesDelmarva Power rose from $120 per megawatt day to $187. RTO Insider (subscription)reported that transmission congestion and power plant retirements contributed to the higher rates in some areas within the sprawling PJM region that encompass parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

Power Magazine reported that the auction spells trouble for coal, nuclear and perhaps even renewables, due to lower prices in much of the PJM region. New Jersey’s largest utility, PSE&G has warned that its nuclear plants,which include the Salem complex, could become unprofitable in the future.

“The results show that PJM markets continue to achieve what they were originally intended to accomplish, ensuring reliability at the lowest reasonable cost,” said Andrew L. Ott, PJM CEO. “Overall response to this auction, both in participation and competitive bids, reflects the market’s ability to attract efficient, high performing and competitive resources that support reliability.”