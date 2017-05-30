O’Connell joins Morris James as partner

Morris James LLP announced that K. Tyler O’Connell has joined the firm as a partner in its corporate and business law groups. His practice will focus on alternative entities, corporate and fiduciary litigation and corporate governance counseling.

Connell has over ten years of experience representing parties in the Delaware Court of Chancery in disputes over the ownership, control, and management of Delaware business entities, including corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies.

He also has experience in commercial litigation matters in Delaware’s state and federal courts, including representing parties in the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Delaware Superior Court and in proceedings before the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

O’Connell is active in the American Bar Association’s Business Law Section and is the current Vice Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee’s Subcommittee on the Governance of Financially Distressed Entities.

He also is the past Chair of the Business and Corporate Litigation Committee’s Subcommittee on Corporate Counseling and Litigation.

Mr. O’Connell graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2003, cum laude and received his Bachelor of Arts degree at Davidson College in 2000, cum laude.