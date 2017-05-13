Newark company to offer consumer screening of toxic levels in food & drink

ANP Technologies, Inc., Newark, has launched a spin-off company. companyANP Health.

A Monday morning ceremony,hosted by the Delaware Economic Development Office at ANP’s headquarters, will mark the launch of the health company.

ANP Health will offer to consumers, the NIDS ACE-III Test Kit — a rapid, one-step test to screen for pesticides and toxic metal compounds in food and drink.

Advertisement

ANP Technologies, Inc., which was founded in 2002, by Ray Yin, has successfully developed multiple product platforms and focused the application of its technologies in the areas of drug delivery, rapid detection of biowarfare agents, pesticides and chemical warfare agents.

The Delaware Economic Development Office has supported ANP Technologies, Inc. through grants and other funding.