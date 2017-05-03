Need Ben and Jerry’s at 2 a.m.? goPuff has you covered

Need light bulb, Ben and Jerry’s, paper clips or phone charger at 2 a.m.?

A new delivery service offers that option in the Newark area.

Philadelphia-based goPuff has expanded to the college town

According to its website, goPuff delivers virtually thousands of convenience items, from snacks and drinks to groceries and household essentials to office supplies and electronics and more, to your door in 30 minutes or less all day and all night long. We’re a convenience store, liquor store, and smoke shop all in one.”

Advertisement

In June, 2016, goPuff received an additional $5 millionin venture funding, led by existing investor Anthos Capital. This latest investment closes goPuff’s Series A round total at $8.25 million.

The company has moved into Portland, OR, and Houston Minneapolis and Nashville among other cities.

Other locations are New York City; Washington DC; Boston, MA; Austin; Denver; Seattle; Phoenix; Chicago; and its hometown of Philadelphia.

In some cities, alcoholic beverages can be delivered. Delaware bars such deliveries.

The startup was co-founded in 2013 by Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, two Drexel University undergraduates, who initially delivered only 50 basic products before pivoting the company to on-demand convenience store delivery service in 2014.

The company has warehouses in the markets where it operates.

To use the service, visit goPuff’s website or download the mobile app.