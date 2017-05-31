NASCAR weekend will bring added traffic to Dover area

Dover will see one its two June traffic-generating events this weekend.

First up is the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series at the Dover International Speedway beginning on Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4.The Firefly Music Festival comes later in the month.

DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) staff in coordination with the City of Dover Police and Delaware State Police will monitor traffic in and around Dover.

On Sunday, June 4, the Dover International Speedway’s main entrance on US 13 will be closed for all southbound traffic when parking at the Dover International Speedway is filled.When the race ends on Sunday afternoon, Leipsic Road will also be closed to through traffic.

A designated exit route for the Saturday and Sunday races have been established through the cooperation of many groups including the Towne Point Civic Association.

Due to special routes being designed just for Saturday and Sunday races, motorists are encouragedto tune to WTMC 1380 AMand to read the variable message board signs surrounding the Dover area.

DelDOT’s staff will watch major intersections for proper signal progression, place temporary directional signage, and assist with any incident or congestion problems along major travel routes.

At both of the SR 1 and I-95 Toll Plazas, additional lanes will be open in expectation of traffic congestion. Extra toll operators will be working at the SR 1 Toll Plaza in Dover on Monday, June 5 to assist recreational vehicles leaving the speedway.

DelDOT will offer the Race Express Bus service. This bus service is only available on Sunday, June 4. In the event of inclement weather, and the race is postponed there will beno bus service on Monday, June 5.

You can choose to ride from two locations:

*The Race Express from Christiana Mall Park & Ride in northern Delaware. The bus service will begin at 8 a.m. with 800 seats available on a first come, first served basis. The cost per person is $15.00 round-tri

*For $20 per vehicle, NASCARfans can also park at the Blue Hen Corporate Center located at 655 South Bay Road in Dover. All vehicle occupants can ride the Race Express Bus to and from the Dover International Speedway. The service begins at 8 a.m. and is available to transport passengers back and forth until one hour after the race.

For further information visit:

Dover International Speedway’s website atwww.doverspeedway.com

NASCAR’s website atwww.NASCAR.com

Lower attendance at NASCAR weekends have reduced congestion problems in recent years.