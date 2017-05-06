Miller’s Ale House to open in late June

A fast-growing chain of brewpubs is poised to open in the Newark area.

Miller’sAle House announced it will be opening a restaurant/bar.

The restaurant will open in the former location of the Bugaboo Creek steakhouse across from Christiana Hospital and near sites of Sallie Mae, JPMorgan Chase and other large employers

According to a web post, the sports bar-restaurant will open in late June.

“We are known for our wide variety of freshly prepared dishes, and daily lunch, dinner and cocktail specials. From Filet Mignon and original pasta dishes to fresh salads and our signature fresh, boneless chicken Zingers tossed in your favorite sauces, our extensive menu offers something for everyone,” the post stated.

Miller’s says it will offer more than 75 foreign and domestic beer offerings.

The company has nearly 80 restaurants in 11 states and hasbeen adding locations in the Delaware Valley. According to the company’s website, Jupiter, FL-based Miller’s has been adding upwards of 11 locations a year.

Bugaboo Creek operated at thelocation for nearly two decades.