Medical Society Leadership Academy class graduations

The Medical Society of Delaware announced thephysician graduates of the MSD Leadership Academy’s inaugural class.

The MSD Leadership Academy is part of theExcellence inPhysicianLeadership Serieswhich has been created to enhance knowledge of specific leadership skills and competencies for success as physician leaders in the new era of health care and to gain individual insights and skills necessary to be more effective in community, professional, and personal lives.

The graduates are: Arthur Jones, DO; Karen Glover, MD; Ashish Gupta, MD; Richard W. Henderson, MD; Harry A. Lehman, MD; Janet T. Pedro, MD; David K. Solacoff, MD;Kevin Sullivan, MD; and Prayus T. Tailor, MD.

The goal of this program is to ensure that all learners have enhanced awareness of the changing dynamics in the health care industry, evolution of physician leadership competencies, and to gain and apply skills that will enhance their effectiveness as leaders and team members.

The MSD Leadership Academy andPhysician Leadership Seriesis made possible thanks to a grant fromThe Physicians Foundation in the amount of $149,649. The purpose of the grant is to support the development and implementation ofa 12-week online program flexible enough for even the busiest physician by providing 24/7 access to self-paced online programming which includes two in-person sessions.

The “Excellence in Physician Leadership Series” leads to a Medical Society of Delaware certificate in Physician Leadership Development.